Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL Shares Bought by CX Institutional

CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DAL. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth about $386,364,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5,224.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,336,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $189,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255,262 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 149.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,963,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $246,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577,489 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 347.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,232,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $184,909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286,741 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,469.9% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,309,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $144,273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098,237 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 1.4%

DAL stock opened at $58.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.74 and a twelve month high of $69.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The transportation company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $15.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.16 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 7.24%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 17,550 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $1,003,684.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 191,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,948,567.98. This trade represents a 8.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 45,423 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $2,523,701.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 131,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,318,974.36. This trade represents a 25.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,473 shares of company stock valued at $7,663,496. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Dbs Bank raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Seaport Global Securities raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.56.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

