Deluxe Corporation $DLX Shares Bought by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX – Free Report) by 30.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,664 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DLX. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Deluxe during the first quarter valued at about $5,281,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Deluxe during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,565,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Deluxe by 25.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 505,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,996,000 after buying an additional 102,948 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in Deluxe during the first quarter valued at about $1,126,000. Finally, LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deluxe during the first quarter valued at about $790,000. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Deluxe Stock Up 0.2%

DLX opened at $19.45 on Tuesday. Deluxe Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $13.61 and a fifty-two week high of $24.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.39 and a 200-day moving average of $16.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $872.92 million, a PE ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.53.

Deluxe Announces Dividend

Deluxe ( NYSE:DLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.17. Deluxe had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 2.75%.The company had revenue of $521.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Deluxe Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DLX shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deluxe in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen cut Deluxe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Deluxe Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates through Merchant Services, B2B Payments, Data Solutions, and Print segments. The Merchant Services offers credit and debit card authorization and payment systems, as well as processing services primarily to small and medium-sized retail and service businesses.

