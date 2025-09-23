Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF $DFGX Shares Acquired by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX – Free Report) by 33.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,325 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF by 43.9% in the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,348,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,923,000 after purchasing an additional 411,664 shares in the last quarter. Planning Center Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 1,235,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,548,000 after purchasing an additional 55,988 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 831,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,427,000 after purchasing an additional 33,211 shares in the last quarter. United Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. United Wealth Management LLC now owns 591,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,891,000 after purchasing an additional 14,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 550,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,761,000 after purchasing an additional 15,655 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of DFGX opened at $53.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.97. Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.99 and a 52-week high of $54.48.

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (DFGX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed exposure to the broad fixed income space outside the US. It holds foreign debt securities, of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years, with the objective of maximizing total returns.

