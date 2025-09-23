Divergent Planning LLC Buys New Stake in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Divergent Planning LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 21,776 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,440,000. NVIDIA comprises 1.3% of Divergent Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% during the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 198.2% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 5,900.0% during the first quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA opened at $183.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.10. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $184.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The business’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NVDA. BNP Paribas raised shares of NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on NVIDIA from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.47.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.42, for a total value of $13,231,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 71,683,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,646,350,673.26. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 297,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.19, for a total transaction of $53,064,447.43. Following the sale, the director owned 7,749,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,937,396.57. This trade represents a 3.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,109,874 shares of company stock valued at $698,280,697 over the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

