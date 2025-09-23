Diversified Trust Co Acquires 955 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. $SNEX

Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNEX. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in StoneX Group by 149.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after buying an additional 25,046 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in StoneX Group by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in StoneX Group by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 69,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,765,000 after buying an additional 13,614 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in StoneX Group during the 4th quarter valued at $312,000. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 115,749 shares in the company, valued at $11,111,904. This trade represents a 0.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of StoneX Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

NASDAQ:SNEX opened at $92.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.01. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.21 and a 12 month high of $106.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.56.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.10 million. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 0.23%. Equities analysts predict that StoneX Group Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

