Diversified Trust Co Buys 355 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. $ESNT

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ESNT. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Essent Group by 330.6% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Essent Group by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Essent Group by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Essent Group

In related news, Director William Spiegel sold 6,451 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total value of $404,735.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 26,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,647,050.48. The trade was a 19.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 11,479 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $746,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 196,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,799,930. The trade was a 5.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,430 shares of company stock worth $1,817,196. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Essent Group Stock Performance

Shares of ESNT opened at $64.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Essent Group Ltd. has a one year low of $51.61 and a one year high of $65.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.68 and a 200 day moving average of $58.58.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.25. Essent Group had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 56.36%.The company had revenue of $319.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Essent Group’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Essent Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Essent Group’s payout ratio is presently 18.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ESNT. DOWLING & PARTN lowered Essent Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 target price on Essent Group in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Essent Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Essent Group from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.67.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

