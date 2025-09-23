Diversified Trust Co Cuts Stock Position in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. $PTCT

Diversified Trust Co lessened its stake in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTCT. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 160,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,234,000 after acquiring an additional 26,274 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $148,363,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 132.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 12,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $4,891,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PTC Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

In related news, insider Eric Pauwels sold 39,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $2,268,262.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 72,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,151.04. This trade represents a 35.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Southwell sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $700,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 16,850 shares in the company, valued at $983,029. This represents a 41.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,393 shares of company stock valued at $7,640,615 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $60.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.53. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.57 and a fifty-two week high of $63.19.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $178.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.01 million. PTC Therapeutics had a net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 106.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.29) earnings per share. PTC Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.52 EPS for the current year.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

