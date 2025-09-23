Diversified Trust Co Grows Holdings in nVent Electric PLC $NVT

Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVT. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 467.3% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up from $89.00) on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, August 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on nVent Electric from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on nVent Electric from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on nVent Electric from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.43.

Insider Transactions at nVent Electric

In related news, EVP Aravind Padmanabhan sold 24,534 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,208,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 12,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,670. This trade represents a 67.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Herbert K. Parker sold 20,597 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total value of $1,851,258.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,354,491.60. This represents a 57.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 261,111 shares of company stock worth $23,367,520 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Price Performance

Shares of nVent Electric stock opened at $100.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.77. nVent Electric PLC has a 52 week low of $41.71 and a 52 week high of $101.06. The stock has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. nVent Electric had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $963.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. nVent Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. nVent Electric has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.860-0.880 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.220-3.300 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that nVent Electric PLC will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 22.79%.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

