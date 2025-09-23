Diversified Trust Co Grows Holdings in STERIS plc $STE

Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,716 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in STERIS were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in STERIS by 537.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 14,268 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in STERIS by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in STERIS during the 4th quarter worth $1,219,000. Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new position in STERIS during the 4th quarter worth $416,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in STERIS by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STERIS Stock Up 0.4%

STE stock opened at $249.79 on Tuesday. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $200.98 and a 52-week high of $253.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 0.95.

STERIS Increases Dividend

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.02. STERIS had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. STERIS’s payout ratio is presently 38.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on STE. Wall Street Zen raised shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of STERIS from $276.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, May 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of STERIS from $277.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.50.

Insider Activity at STERIS

In other STERIS news, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total value of $1,909,667.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,448,929.62. The trade was a 56.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 3,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.56, for a total transaction of $844,252.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,299.80. This represents a 83.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,546,940. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

