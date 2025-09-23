Diversified Trust Co Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Nordson Corporation $NDSN

Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NDSN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 156.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,019,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,685,000 after buying an additional 621,734 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Nordson by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 336,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,048,000 after purchasing an additional 182,305 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Nordson in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,125,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Nordson by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,043,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,536,000 after purchasing an additional 142,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Nordson by 19,089.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 141,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,606,000 after purchasing an additional 141,070 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $225.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.27. Nordson Corporation has a 1 year low of $165.03 and a 1 year high of $266.86.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.10. Nordson had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The business had revenue of $741.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Nordson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.100- EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Nordson Corporation will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.21%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Nordson from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Nordson from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.75.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

