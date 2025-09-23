Diversified Trust Co Has $1 Million Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,244 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the software company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth about $277,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Autodesk by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 123,666 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,552,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in Autodesk by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,002 shares of the software company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Autodesk by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,775 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 6,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.06, for a total value of $1,980,034.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,300,251.66. This represents a 31.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven M. Blum sold 22,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.75, for a total value of $7,258,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,240,801.25. The trade was a 63.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,830 shares of company stock valued at $13,123,341. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk Trading Up 0.5%

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of ADSK opened at $324.39 on Tuesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $232.67 and a 1 year high of $329.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.00. The stock has a market cap of $69.10 billion, a PE ratio of 67.16, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.49.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Macquarie upped their price target on Autodesk from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on Autodesk from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on Autodesk from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Autodesk from $355.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $356.83.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

