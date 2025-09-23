Diversified Trust Co Has $657,000 Stock Position in Pinterest, Inc. $PINS

Diversified Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverpark Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Riverpark Capital Management LLC now owns 31,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 11,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 6,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $40,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 30,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,000. This trade represents a 3.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Matthew Madrigal sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total value of $771,600.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 428,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,543,991.34. This represents a 4.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,058,399 shares of company stock worth $38,211,567. Corporate insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up from $44.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Friday, August 8th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Pinterest from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $42.00 target price on Pinterest and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Pinterest from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 7th. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.38.

View Our Latest Report on PINS

Pinterest Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of PINS stock opened at $35.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.72 and a 200-day moving average of $33.10. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.68 and a 1-year high of $40.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $998.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.42 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 49.31% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Pinterest has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinterest Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.