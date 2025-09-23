Diversified Trust Co Has $660,000 Holdings in Credit Acceptance Corporation $CACC

Diversified Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,296 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Credit Acceptance by 206.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

Insider Transactions at Credit Acceptance

In related news, COO Jonathan Lum sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.61, for a total transaction of $3,075,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 31,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,143,626.73. This represents a 16.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth Booth sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.59, for a total value of $2,026,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 68,116 shares in the company, valued at $34,506,884.44. This represents a 5.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,697 shares of company stock valued at $17,780,655 over the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Credit Acceptance Price Performance

Credit Acceptance stock opened at $496.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 22.03 and a current ratio of 22.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $497.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $496.13. Credit Acceptance Corporation has a 52 week low of $414.15 and a 52 week high of $560.00.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $8.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.84 by ($1.28). Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $583.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Corporation will post 53.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Credit Acceptance

(Free Report)

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CACC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.