Diversified Trust Co Has $793,000 Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. $MO

Diversified Trust Co reduced its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,395 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 212.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,358,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,640,000 after acquiring an additional 923,160 shares in the last quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,790,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on MO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Altria Group in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Altria Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $72.00 price objective on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.88.

Altria Group Stock Down 1.7%

MO opened at $63.80 on Tuesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.86 and a 12 month high of $68.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.50. The stock has a market cap of $107.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. Altria Group had a net margin of 37.24% and a negative return on equity of 295.26%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Altria Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.450 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.01%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

