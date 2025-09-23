Diversified Trust Co Has $916,000 Position in United Therapeutics Corporation $UTHR

Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 73.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $101,354,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $83,533,000. Amundi boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 198.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 350,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,635,000 after purchasing an additional 232,988 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 29,415.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 221,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,422,000 after purchasing an additional 221,202 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 1,657.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 179,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,217,000 after purchasing an additional 169,010 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on UTHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $295.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $314.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $432.00 to $564.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.85.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $414.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $331.90 and its 200 day moving average is $311.38. United Therapeutics Corporation has a one year low of $266.98 and a one year high of $436.95. The firm has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.62.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.39). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.36% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The business had revenue of $798.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.85 earnings per share. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

In other United Therapeutics news, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.64, for a total value of $9,396,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.75, for a total value of $3,396,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 36,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,356,133.75. This trade represents a 23.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 176,435 shares of company stock worth $65,503,807. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Read More

