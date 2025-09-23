Diversified Trust Co Has $950,000 Stake in Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA

Diversified Trust Co decreased its position in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 14.8% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 128.9% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.43, for a total transaction of $264,215.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,837.09. The trade was a 18.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $518.16 on Tuesday. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $309.01 and a fifty-two week high of $539.00. The company has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $514.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $445.58.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 48.78% and a net margin of 10.31%.Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 23.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, September 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $584.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $543.13.

View Our Latest Analysis on ULTA

Ulta Beauty Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.