Diversified Trust Co Increases Stake in Modine Manufacturing Company $MOD

Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 192.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,013 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 245.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 422 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 442.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 911 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of MOD stock opened at $152.14 on Tuesday. Modine Manufacturing Company has a one year low of $64.79 and a one year high of $159.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.21 and its 200 day moving average is $103.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Modine Manufacturing ( NYSE:MOD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.13. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 23.90%. The company had revenue of $682.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Modine Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Modine Manufacturing has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing Company will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.67.

Insider Activity at Modine Manufacturing

In related news, insider Eric S. Mcginnis sold 25,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.86, for a total transaction of $3,545,868.78. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,812,410.76. This represents a 55.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marsha C. Williams sold 25,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.77, for a total transaction of $3,471,809.97. Following the sale, the director directly owned 120,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,265,256.53. The trade was a 17.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 239,938 shares of company stock worth $31,001,392 in the last ninety days. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

