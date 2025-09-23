Diversified Trust Co Lowers Holdings in Duolingo, Inc. $DUOL

Diversified Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUOL. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Duolingo by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after buying an additional 10,083 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Duolingo by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Duolingo by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Duolingo by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Duolingo by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 20,025 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Duolingo Stock Performance

NASDAQ DUOL opened at $309.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $326.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $379.22. Duolingo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $256.63 and a twelve month high of $544.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $252.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.84 million. Duolingo had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 13.24%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Duolingo in a research note on Friday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Baird R W upgraded Duolingo to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. DA Davidson lowered Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Duolingo from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $419.32.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DUOL

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Robert Meese sold 1,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.03, for a total value of $475,119.32. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 120,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,509,922.40. The trade was a 1.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 10,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.39, for a total value of $3,471,294.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 43,345 shares in the company, valued at $13,757,269.55. This represents a 20.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,508 shares of company stock valued at $26,605,621 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.