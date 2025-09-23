Diversified Trust Co Makes New $844,000 Investment in Textron Inc. $TXT

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,514 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Textron by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Textron by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 802 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Textron by 123.3% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TXT. UBS Group upgraded Textron from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays raised their target price on Textron from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Textron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.67.

In related news, EVP Julie G. Duffy sold 28,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total value of $2,265,457.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 37,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,986,216.88. The trade was a 43.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Textron stock opened at $83.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.70 and a fifty-two week high of $91.30. The company has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.14.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Textron had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Textron has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Textron’s payout ratio is 1.81%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

