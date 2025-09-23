Diversified Trust Co Purchases 1,235 Shares of First BanCorp. $FBP

Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,516 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FBP. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in First BanCorp. by 103.4% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in First BanCorp. by 328.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in First BanCorp. by 191.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in First BanCorp. by 19.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First BanCorp. in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

Insider Transactions at First BanCorp.

In other First BanCorp. news, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $1,115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,059,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,627,898.10. This represents a 4.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. Stock Performance

Shares of FBP opened at $22.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.54 and a 200-day moving average of $20.31. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.97. First BanCorp. has a one year low of $16.40 and a one year high of $22.60.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 24.71%.The company had revenue of $246.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First BanCorp. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. This is a positive change from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of First BanCorp. from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FBP

About First BanCorp.

(Free Report)

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.