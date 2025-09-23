Diversified Trust Co Purchases 151 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. $OGS

Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 7.6% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 15.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Longboard Asset Management LP bought a new stake in ONE Gas in the second quarter valued at about $232,000. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new stake in ONE Gas in the second quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 20.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OGS opened at $76.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.65. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.38 and a 52 week high of $82.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.85.

ONE Gas Dividend Announcement

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 10.63%.The firm had revenue of $423.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. ONE Gas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.320-4.420 EPS. Analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 63.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 price objective on ONE Gas and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.64.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

