Diversified Trust Co Purchases 1,681 Shares of Bio-Techne Corp $TECH

Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Bio-Techne during the second quarter worth $173,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 3.6% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in Bio-Techne during the second quarter worth $3,383,000. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 5.5% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 38,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 18.6% during the second quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 3,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Techne Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH opened at $53.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 115.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.47. Bio-Techne Corp has a twelve month low of $46.01 and a twelve month high of $80.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.82.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $316.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Corp will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TECH. Stephens raised shares of Bio-Techne to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Friday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.42.

Bio-Techne Profile

(Free Report)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

