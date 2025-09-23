Diversified Trust Co Purchases 347 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated $RBC

Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Finance LLC raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

RBC Bearings Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:RBC opened at $383.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 48.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $391.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $365.92. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1 year low of $272.50 and a 1 year high of $416.33.

Insider Activity at RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings ( NYSE:RBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $436.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.63 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. RBC Bearings has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Daniel A. Bergeron sold 48,743 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.75, for a total transaction of $19,631,243.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 111,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,759,218.50. This trade represents a 30.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on RBC. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $375.00 to $416.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $480.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Zacks Research raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $431.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.17.

Read Our Latest Report on RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Company Profile

(Free Report)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.