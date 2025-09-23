Diversified Trust Co Purchases 80 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. $CBOE

Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,464,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,048 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,069,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,827,000 after purchasing an additional 54,054 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,357,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,255,000 after acquiring an additional 182,725 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,319,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,530,000 after acquiring an additional 76,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 29,094.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,216,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 1.5%

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $236.62 on Tuesday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.30 and a 1-year high of $255.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.97.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 22.02%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $255.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $243.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Oppenheimer set a $265.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $218.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $231.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.