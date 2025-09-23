Diversified Trust Co Raises Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. $LECO

Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LECO. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 980.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 279.6% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on LECO. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Friday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $279.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,000 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.18, for a total transaction of $726,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 19,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,643,317.14. The trade was a 13.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,000 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.23, for a total transaction of $233,230.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 9,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,140,351.71. This trade represents a 9.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,692 shares of company stock valued at $5,745,148 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

Shares of LECO stock opened at $238.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.11 and a 52 week high of $249.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $237.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.10.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.28. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 39.79%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

About Lincoln Electric

(Free Report)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.