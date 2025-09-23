Diversified Trust Co Sells 126 Shares of Otis Worldwide Corporation $OTIS

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its holdings in Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $404,000. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 219,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,325,000 after purchasing an additional 79,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OTIS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of OTIS opened at $89.43 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.15 and its 200 day moving average is $94.71. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $84.25 and a fifty-two week high of $106.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.98.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 30.95%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Otis Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

