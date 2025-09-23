Diversified Trust Co Sells 1,641 Shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation $RL

Diversified Trust Co decreased its holdings in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 34.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,641 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RL. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 122 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 178.0% during the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 180.3% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 171 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Trading Down 1.5%

RL stock opened at $307.67 on Tuesday. Ralph Lauren Corporation has a 1-year low of $176.61 and a 1-year high of $321.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $299.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.61.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 10.91%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Corporation will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.9125 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $360.00 to $353.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $385.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.41.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

