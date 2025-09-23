Diversified Trust Co Sells 2,069 Shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. $ESE

Diversified Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) by 34.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,983 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,069 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ESE. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,364 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 48,005 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,395,000 after purchasing an additional 12,577 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 68,852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,172,000 after purchasing an additional 7,874 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 152.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 380,104 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,634,000 after purchasing an additional 229,601 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 18,682.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 107,247 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $17,065,000 after purchasing an additional 106,676 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ESE stock opened at $213.41 on Tuesday. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.57 and a 1 year high of $220.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $197.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.07 and a beta of 1.25.

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.05). ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $296.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. ESCO Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.750-5.900 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.040-2.190 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.21%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.50.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

