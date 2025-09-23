Diversified Trust Co Sells 62 Shares of Dave Inc. $DAVE

Diversified Trust Co cut its position in shares of Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,548 shares of the fintech company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Dave were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DAVE. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dave during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in shares of Dave during the second quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dave during the second quarter valued at approximately $656,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dave in the first quarter worth $3,487,000. 18.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dave Stock Up 1.7%

DAVE stock opened at $242.56 on Tuesday. Dave Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.44 and a fifty-two week high of $286.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $209.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 9.51 and a current ratio of 9.51. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.17 and a beta of 3.94.

Insider Transactions at Dave

Dave declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the fintech company to buy up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Imran Khan sold 39,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.13, for a total value of $8,821,221.42. Following the transaction, the director owned 79,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,651,814.30. This trade represents a 33.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yadin Rozov sold 14,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total value of $2,925,256.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 79,923 shares in the company, valued at $15,947,835.42. This trade represents a 15.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 226,943 shares of company stock valued at $50,301,987 over the last quarter. 28.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DAVE has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on Dave from $239.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. JMP Securities set a $280.00 target price on Dave and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dave in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Dave from $179.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Dave in a report on Monday, July 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.17.

Dave Company Profile



Dave, Inc is a digital banking service. Its products include a budgeting tool to help members manage their upcoming bills to avoid overspending, cash advances through its flagship ExtraCash product to help members avoid punitive overdraft fees, a Side Hustle product, where Dave helps connect members with supplemental work opportunities, and Dave Banking, a modern checking account experience with valuable tools for building long-term financial health.

Featured Articles

