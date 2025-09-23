Diversified Trust Co Sells 9,711 Shares of Graco Inc. $GGG

Diversified Trust Co lessened its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 56.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,711 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Graco were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in Graco by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Graco by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Graco by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 23,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC increased its holdings in Graco by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Graco by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

GGG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Graco in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Graco from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.50.

Shares of GGG opened at $84.50 on Tuesday. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.06 and a 12 month high of $92.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.21 and its 200-day moving average is $84.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03). Graco had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 22.26%.The business had revenue of $571.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 20th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.01%.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

