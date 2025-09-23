Diversified Trust Co Trims Stake in The Clorox Company $CLX

Diversified Trust Co cut its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in Clorox during the first quarter valued at $35,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Clorox by 239.1% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in Clorox by 140.7% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Clorox during the first quarter valued at $58,000. 78.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 15,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.78, for a total value of $1,861,774.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 54,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,475.38. The trade was a 21.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Clorox from $129.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $150.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $142.18.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $120.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.89 and a 200 day moving average of $130.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.84. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $116.53 and a one year high of $171.37.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 377.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. Clorox has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-6.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 22nd. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 76.07%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

