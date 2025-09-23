Diversified Trust Co Trims Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. $GRMN

Diversified Trust Co lowered its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 35.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,642 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,001 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Garmin were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 242.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 52,416 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,940,000 after purchasing an additional 37,122 shares during the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 29.6% during the second quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,427 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 5,347 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 2.6% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,883 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the second quarter worth approximately $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

GRMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $167.00 price objective (up previously from $152.00) on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Garmin from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Garmin from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.75.

Garmin stock opened at $236.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $232.66 and its 200-day moving average is $212.92. The company has a market cap of $45.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.00. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $160.94 and a 12 month high of $246.50.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 23.21%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Garmin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.000-8.000 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 1,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $399,685.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 29,146 shares in the company, valued at $6,266,390. This trade represents a 6.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.48, for a total value of $2,371,760.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 36,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,390,668.16. This trade represents a 22.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

