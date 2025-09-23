Eaton Vance Short Duration Municipal Income ETF $EVSM Shares Bought by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:EVSM – Free Report) by 203.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,432 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Eaton Vance Short Duration Municipal Income ETF worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EVSM. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $463,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Municipal Income ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 3,816 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Municipal Income ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of EVSM stock opened at $50.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.01. Eaton Vance Short Duration Municipal Income ETF has a 1-year low of $48.63 and a 1-year high of $50.73.

About Eaton Vance Short Duration Municipal Income ETF

The Eaton Vance Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (EVSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in USD-denominated tax-exempt municipal bonds, rated investment grade and with a portfolio maturity of less than three years.

