Etsy, Inc. $ETSY Shares Purchased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Etsy were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 46,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Kera Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 9,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,803,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $132,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,142 shares during the last quarter. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Etsy

In other news, Director Melissa Reiff sold 6,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.89, for a total value of $406,871.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 16,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,209.36. This trade represents a 29.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $9,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 62,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,073,810. This trade represents a 69.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 386,482 shares of company stock worth $23,680,691 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETSY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Arete Research upgraded shares of Etsy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Arete upgraded shares of Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.80.

Etsy Stock Performance

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $61.67 on Tuesday. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.05 and a 1 year high of $70.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.73, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.05.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.29). Etsy had a negative return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 5.78%.The business had revenue of $672.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

