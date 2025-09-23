Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 431 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 640.0% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 222 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 286.2% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $31,000.

Insider Activity at Agilent Technologies

In other news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $177,099.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 37,448 shares in the company, valued at $4,397,893.12. The trade was a 3.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on A. UBS Group cut their price target on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.08.

Agilent Technologies Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of A stock opened at $126.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $35.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.25. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.43 and a fifty-two week high of $153.84.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 17.97%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.560-5.590 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.570-1.600 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

