Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp $MGY

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGY. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on MGY shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.42.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Performance

Shares of MGY stock opened at $23.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.08. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp has a one year low of $19.09 and a one year high of $29.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 27.57%.The business had revenue of $318.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.41%.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

