Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 312 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Evercore ISI set a $265.00 price objective on Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Truist Financial lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $260.67.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.3%

ITW stock opened at $261.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $76.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.66 and a fifty-two week high of $279.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $261.15 and a 200-day moving average of $250.69.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 90.89% and a net margin of 21.31%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.350-10.550 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.61 per share. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.08, for a total transaction of $1,803,074.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 10,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,734,035.12. This represents a 39.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

