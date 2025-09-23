Exelon Corporation $EXC Stock Holdings Trimmed by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its position in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 354.9% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 193,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,911,000 after purchasing an additional 150,876 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 3.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 294,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,587,000 after purchasing an additional 10,176 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 14.9% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 485,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,393,000 after purchasing an additional 63,009 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 24.6% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 44,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 8,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,789,000. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EXC shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelon in a report on Thursday, August 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of Exelon in a report on Friday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Exelon Price Performance

EXC opened at $43.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.99 and a 200-day moving average of $44.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.41. Exelon Corporation has a 12-month low of $35.94 and a 12-month high of $48.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.16%.Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Exelon has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.640-2.740 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 60.84%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

