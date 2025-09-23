FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) versus Click (NASDAQ:CLIK) Critical Contrast

Click (NASDAQ:CLIK – Get Free Report) and FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Click and FactSet Research Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Click N/A N/A N/A FactSet Research Systems 25.72% 31.06% 15.39%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Click and FactSet Research Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Click 0 0 0 0 0.00 FactSet Research Systems 4 7 1 0 1.75

Earnings and Valuation

FactSet Research Systems has a consensus price target of $359.10, suggesting a potential upside of 21.52%. Given FactSet Research Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe FactSet Research Systems is more favorable than Click.

This table compares Click and FactSet Research Systems”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Click $5.66 million 1.76 $800,000.00 N/A N/A FactSet Research Systems $2.32 billion 4.81 $597.04 million $15.55 19.00

FactSet Research Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Click.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.2% of FactSet Research Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of FactSet Research Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

FactSet Research Systems beats Click on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Click

Click Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company which provides temporary and permanent personnel solutions. Its services include professional solution services, nursing solution services, and logistics and other solution services. The company was founded by Chan Chun Sing on January 31, 2024 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc., a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth. It serves portfolio managers, investment banks, asset managers, wealth advisors, corporate clients, and other financial services entities. FactSet Research Systems Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

