Farther Finance Advisors LLC Acquires 11,851 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 286.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,985 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,851 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BABA. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 1,349,768.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 49,013,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,558,646,000 after acquiring an additional 49,010,087 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 3,214.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,378,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $578,992,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246,564 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 8,557,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,131,558,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947,460 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,648,064 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,069,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,595,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,136,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Arete upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.81.

NYSE:BABA opened at $164.21 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $80.06 and a 1-year high of $167.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.11.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

