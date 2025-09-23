Farther Finance Advisors LLC Acquires 12,556 Shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. $ARDC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,556 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $2,165,000. Elequin Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 1,130.5% in the 1st quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 7,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $753,000.

NYSE:ARDC opened at $14.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.55 and its 200-day moving average is $14.13. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.52 and a 52 week high of $15.62.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It primarily invests in the U.S. securities and companies. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, equity securities of CLOs and debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

