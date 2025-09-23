Farther Finance Advisors LLC Acquires 17,212 Shares of Tractor Supply Company $TSCO

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 82.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,212 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,631,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,671,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597,450 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,604,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,521,023,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815,520 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,664,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,359,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408,373 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,927,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $657,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,489 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,959,995 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $493,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,771 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Denise L. Jackson sold 1,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $68,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 31,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,695.50. This represents a 3.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Noni L. Ellison sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total transaction of $332,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 28,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,831,750.44. This represents a 15.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,050 shares of company stock worth $9,070,162 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $58.14 on Tuesday. Tractor Supply Company has a 52 week low of $46.85 and a 52 week high of $63.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.68.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 46.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.93 EPS. Tractor Supply has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.180 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 25th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.15.

View Our Latest Research Report on TSCO

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.