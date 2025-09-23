Farther Finance Advisors LLC Acquires 2,146 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF $SPTI

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPTI. Collier Financial bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $16,176,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 105,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 478,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,664,000 after buying an additional 25,505 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 55,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 16.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 239,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,836,000 after acquiring an additional 34,292 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of SPTI opened at $28.90 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $27.62 and a one year high of $29.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.76 and a 200 day moving average of $28.57.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 3-10 years. SPTI was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.