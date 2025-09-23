Farther Finance Advisors LLC Acquires 406 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Marriott International by 194.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,709,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,555 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International in the second quarter valued at about $266,084,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Marriott International by 16.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,427,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,809,000 after buying an additional 766,309 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 23,923.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 731,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,360,000 after buying an additional 728,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the first quarter worth about $166,059,000. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Trading Down 1.6%

Marriott International stock opened at $264.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $71.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.38. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.40 and a 1-year high of $307.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.26.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.60% and a negative return on equity of 93.44%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Marriott International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.850-10.080 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.310-2.390 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.21%.

Marriott International announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 7th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on MAR. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $273.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $284.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.26.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marriott International

Marriott International Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.