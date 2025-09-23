Farther Finance Advisors LLC Acquires 7,897 Shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF $AVSC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Free Report) by 21.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,897 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $270,000. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $278,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $370,000. Finally, Armbruster Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $424,000.

Get Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA AVSC opened at $57.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.20 and a 200-day moving average of $51.13. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $41.58 and a 1-year high of $60.28.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (AVSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVSC was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.