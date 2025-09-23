Farther Finance Advisors LLC Acquires 9,366 Shares of MetLife, Inc. $MET

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,366 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 4.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 422,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,937,000 after acquiring an additional 19,192 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 52.1% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the first quarter valued at $255,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 20.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 60,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after acquiring an additional 10,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the first quarter valued at $516,000. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Stock Up 2.4%

MetLife stock opened at $81.07 on Tuesday. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.08. The stock has a market cap of $53.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.87.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($0.30). MetLife had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 5.83%.The firm had revenue of $17.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were given a $0.5675 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of MetLife from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of MetLife from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.64.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MetLife

About MetLife

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.