Farther Finance Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 113.4% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Stock Down 1.3%

CAH opened at $147.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.73. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.54 and a 52-week high of $168.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.84.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $60.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.91 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 74.45%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.300-9.500 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.5107 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAH. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Leerink Partners cut their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cardinal Health

In other Cardinal Health news, CEO Stephen M. Mason sold 41,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $6,187,191.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 26,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,881,969.70. This trade represents a 61.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason M. Hollar sold 107,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.90, for a total transaction of $16,037,274.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 235,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,125,658.90. This represents a 31.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 271,676 shares of company stock valued at $40,489,525. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

