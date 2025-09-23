Farther Finance Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Cintas Corporation $CTAS

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 514,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,969,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter worth $239,000. United Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $202.59 on Tuesday. Cintas Corporation has a 1 year low of $180.78 and a 1 year high of $229.24. The stock has a market cap of $81.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $214.09 and a 200 day moving average of $212.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Cintas Increases Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. Cintas had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.99 EPS. Cintas’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.710-4.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CTAS shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $233.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cintas news, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 17,301 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total value of $3,821,790.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 622,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,557,080.80. The trade was a 2.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 5,084 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.47, for a total transaction of $1,136,121.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 21,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,904,049.15. This trade represents a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

