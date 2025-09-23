Farther Finance Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,574 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 524,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $286,418,000 after acquiring an additional 116,535 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth about $321,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 161.8% during the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 41.5% during the first quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 49,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,205,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Terra Nova Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth about $1,643,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Evercore ISI set a $715.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $680.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $665.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

GS opened at $805.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $739.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $640.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $439.38 and a 1 year high of $809.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.82 by $1.09. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $4.00 per share. This represents a $16.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 7,463 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.40, for a total transaction of $5,406,197.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,469,493.60. The trade was a 28.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 6,008 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.39, for a total transaction of $4,310,079.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 65,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,176,283.79. This trade represents a 8.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,323 shares of company stock valued at $28,111,828. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.