Farther Finance Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 151.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,157 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Zoetis by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in Zoetis by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 87,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 86,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis Stock Down 0.8%

ZTS opened at $144.73 on Tuesday. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $139.70 and a one year high of $197.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.03 and its 200-day moving average is $156.27. The company has a market capitalization of $64.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. Zoetis had a return on equity of 56.90% and a net margin of 27.83%.The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Leerink Partners lowered Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Leerink Partnrs lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.88.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

